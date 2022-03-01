Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
