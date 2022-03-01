Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.86.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

