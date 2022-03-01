JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

Several brokerages have commented on DEC. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of DEC opened at €25.22 ($28.34) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

