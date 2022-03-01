JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading 4% Higher

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 1,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JDSPY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.43) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

