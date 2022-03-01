Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($89.89) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €70.84 ($79.60) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

