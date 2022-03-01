Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €43.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock traded up €5.80 ($6.52) on Tuesday, hitting €35.54 ($39.93). 825,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €26.72 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of €56.20 ($63.15).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

