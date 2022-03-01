Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $40.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 103,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.62. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

