Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €240.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €270.00 ($303.37) to €240.00 ($269.66) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($258.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

