Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

ERF opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

