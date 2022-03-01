Jefferies Group LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.30 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

