Jeffrey W. Jones Acquires 29,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 338,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

