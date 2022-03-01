Jeffrey W. Jones Acquires 29,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 338,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Read More
