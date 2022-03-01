JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $43.60

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.60, but opened at $49.34. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 9,161 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

