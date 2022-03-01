JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Up 1.9%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

