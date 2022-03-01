JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Up 1.9%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)
