JMP Securities Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.