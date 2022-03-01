JOE (JOE) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, JOE has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $205.36 million and approximately $48.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.23 or 0.06663282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,255.28 or 1.00123000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002746 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 176,081,959 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

