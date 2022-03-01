JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 78,311 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 276,654 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

