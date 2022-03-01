John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,596. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.