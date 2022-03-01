John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,596. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.