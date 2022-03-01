John J. Chadwick Sells 15,090 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PHM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

