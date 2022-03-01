JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target to €112.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €106.00 ($119.10) to €112.00 ($125.84) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($133.48) to €125.60 ($141.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Eiffage from €120.00 ($134.83) to €129.00 ($144.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

