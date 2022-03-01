JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $295.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. 242,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

