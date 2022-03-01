JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $33.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.