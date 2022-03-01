JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 626,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

