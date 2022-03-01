JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

