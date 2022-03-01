JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

