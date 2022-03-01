Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,025,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 286,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

Several research firms recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

