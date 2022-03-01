Jupiter Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $642,280.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,844,782 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.