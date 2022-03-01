Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.62. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

