Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.62. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
