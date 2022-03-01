Justin Whitmore Buys 6,355 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

