Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 680.5% from the January 31st total of 449,700 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 159,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,851,823. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. Its business plan is to serve as a vehicle to investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire a target company or business seeking the perceived advantages of being a publicly held corporation. The company’s history roots back to 1998 was founded by Paul Moody.

