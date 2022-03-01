Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.0151

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Kalata has a total market cap of $529,237.44 and approximately $11,102.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.