Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 173,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,735. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 331.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 209,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 248.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

