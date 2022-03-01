KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.