Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

KPTI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

