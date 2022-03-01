Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $790,954.08 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $790,954.08 and approximately $50,346.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.