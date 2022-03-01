Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.
About Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT)
