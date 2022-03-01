Kava.io Price Reaches $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00197430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00346598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

