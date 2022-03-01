Kava Price Tops $3.54 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00008032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $548.18 million and $107.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00195908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00344958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,638,951 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

