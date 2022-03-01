KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.19

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 108507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

KBCSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($97.75) to €83.00 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) target price (down from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

