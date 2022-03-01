KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 44.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

