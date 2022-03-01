Keep Network Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $474.84 million and $19.39 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00035133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00105246 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 651,326,248 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

