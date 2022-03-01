KeyCorp Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $312.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

