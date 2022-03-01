KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $915,203.05 and $10,309.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

