Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 63457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

