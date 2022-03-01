Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

