Kingdom Game 4.0 One Day Volume Reaches $454,472.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $469,614.25 and approximately $454,472.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.