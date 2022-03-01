Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in February

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

