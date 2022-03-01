Kleros Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00417530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

