Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 2.9%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 59,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

