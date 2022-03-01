Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 2.9%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 59,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
