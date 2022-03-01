Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given New €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

