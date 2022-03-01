Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €92.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 50,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,804. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

