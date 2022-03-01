Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

